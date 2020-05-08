Muskogee County District Court 05.08.20

Civil suit

Snordia Brown vs. known and unknown heirs of Janice Brown, et al., quiet title

DUI arrest

WELLINGTON, Adria. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxication substance. City arrest.

