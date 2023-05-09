Muskogee County District Court 05.08.23

Initial appearances
BOSS III, Thomas Franklin. Domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $7,500. Preliminary hearing May 15.
RAGLAND, Jordan Ryan. Stalking (two counts). Bond $150,000. Preliminary hearing May 19.
WILSON, Amyllia Marie aka CRUM, Amyllia. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Held without bond. Sounding docket May 22.
Acceleration
TITSWORTH, Onovella. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; resisting an officer. Bond $500. Hearing May 15.
Revocation
FERGUSON, Noel. Unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500. Hearing May 15.
RAGLAND, Jordan Ryan. Protective order violation (five counts); threaten to perform act of violence (three counts); stalking; stalking in violation of court order (three counts). Bond $12,500. Hearing May 19.
STEELE, Ranisha Rochelle. Larceny of merchandise from retailer (two counts). Bond $2,000. Hearing May 19.
DUI arrests
LYONS, Kenyon Milaki. Driving under the influence; carrying a weapon while under the influence; possession of a controlled dangerous substance; possession of contraband in penal institution (drugs). City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.