Muskogee County District Court 05.08.23

Court

 Nastco

Dismissal

CORRAL, Rafael aka CORRAL-VALENZUELA, Rafael. Fugitive from justice. Defendant waived extradition.

Sentencing

PARKER, Shawn Michael. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse. Two eight-year concurrent suspended sentences 

DUI arrests

BLEVINS, Jill Lanet. Driving under the influence of any intoxicating substance. City arrest.

McCULLAR, Miranda Mae. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Creek Lighthorse arrest.

WILSON, Amyllia Marie. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; driving with license cancelled,suspended or revoked. City arrest.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video