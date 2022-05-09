Protective order
Judy Nelson, et al. vs. Kayden Bellah, May 24.
Small claims
Green Country Village vs. Matthew Brown, forcible entry and detainer, May 23.
Lori Cabrera vs. Stephanie Emarthle, forcible entry and detainer, June 1.
Karen Rinck vs. Charlene Hawkins, $860, June 3.
Initial appearances
ROBERSON, Monica Raychel. Malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket June 7.
ZIGLER, Alexus. Child neglect. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket May 23.
Dismissals
EDWARDS, Kenyatai. Possession of forged notes or instruments (eight counts); possession of firearm during commission of felony; possession of credit card belonging to another; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Best interest of justice.
RICHARDSON, Kerry Cohee. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; battery/assault and battery on police officer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer. Failure of witness to appear.
TOWNES, Keyondric Rashad. Possession of forged notes or instruments (eight counts); possession of firearm during commission of felony; possession of credit card belonging to another. Best interest of justice.
Revocations
LINVILLE, Emile Rose. Larceny of automobile; falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $1,000. Hearing May 18.
TORIX Jr., Leslie Eugene. Possession of controlled dangerous substance (three counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing May 18.
Sentencings
CHICA-ESCOBAR, David Antonio aka CHICAS, David Antonio aka ESCOBAR, David Antonio aka CHICA, David. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (two counts); failure to carry insurance/security verification form; speeding - posted zone; Two five-year and one six-month concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
HOLLIDAY, John. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; committing a felony with firearm with defaced ID number; actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Two five-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences.
WILLIAMS, Teddy Domen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to pay taxes due to state. Two years and 10 days in prison.
WILSON, Billy Wayne. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Three one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $250.
RODRIGUEZ, Mariano. Possession of cell phone in penal institution. Seven years in prison.
DUI arrests
CALVILLO, Carlos Joel. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; failure to keep right. City arrest.
CAMPOS, Cortes. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. OHP arrest.
ENSMINGER, Reva Lea. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; child endangerment. City arrest.
JONES, Clinton James. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more - first offense; carrying firearms where liquor is consumed. City arrest.
NELSON, Baily Jane. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; endangering others while eluding police officer; possession of contraband by inmate; reckless driving; defective vehicle. County arrest.
STALLINGS; Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance. Creek Lighthorse arrest.
WAIT, Kelly Rex. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
