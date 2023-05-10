Muskogee County District Court 05.09.23

Initial appearances
ANDERSON, Tommy Leroy. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of controlled substance (hydrocodone). Bond same. Sounding docket May 23.
BOSWELL, Stephanie Denise aka MILLER, Stephanie Denise aka BOSWELL-MILLER, Stephanie Denise aka BOSWELL, Stephanie D aka MILLER, Stephanie. First-degree burglary. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing May 19.
HALL, Kevin Wayne. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket May 23.
JAMES, Patrick Eugene. Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl). Bond $30,000. Sounding docket May 23.
JONES-WORKINGS, Jaclyn Jones aka JONES, Jaclyn Ann. Domestic assault,battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket May 22.
WIXOM, Steven Eric aka WIXOM, Steve Eric. Child neglect; eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket May 23.
Revocation
BOSWELL, Stephanie Denise aka MILLER, Stephanie Denise aka BOSWELL-MILLER, Stephanie Denise aka BOSWELL, Stephanie D aka MILLER, Stephanie. Possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); obstructing officer; resisting an officer; endeavoring to manufacture controlled dangerous substance/possess material with intent to manufacture;
