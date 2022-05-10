Marriage licenses
David Roshawn Simpson Jr., 27, and Nakayea Chanice Davis, 25, both of Muskogee.
William Nathan Donaldson, 39, and Shelli Kay Rader, 43, both of Muskogee.
Corey Danielle Jackson, 35, and Amber Lynn Moore, 32, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Tony W. Burress vs. Kathy D. Burress, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Sandra K. Spiegal vs. Christopher Miller, et al., June 1.
Amanda Irene Sepulveda vs. Joseph Iven Duran, June 1.
Carl Thomas Fowler Jr., et al. vs. Jason Randall Lightle, June 2.
Civil suits
Saber Acceptance Company, LLC vs. Amber N. Ballard, petition for judgment, $2,349.77.
Oklahoma Tax Commission vs.:
• Michael James, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
• Tonya Wheat, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
• Billy Wagner, petition to appear at hearing on assets.
• Daniel Terrell, et al., petition to appear at hearing on assets.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. John Demott, petition for judgment, $4,120.33
Small claims
Armstrong Bank vs.:
• Darryl Wayne Moore Jr., $533.39, June 8.
• Dustin Ray Bechtold dba All American Paint Finishes, $539.13, June 8.
• Robert Hanna, et al., $574.61, June 8.
• Katherine Joan Hensley, $856.64, June 8.
• Paul Rogers Atkinson, $4,814.98, June 8.
B&L Rental Properties vs. Brandon Nichols, et al., $1,861, June 1.
Western Finance Associates vs. Matthew Frix, $3,735.89, June 8.
Mid Continent Construction vs.:
• Mark Pilkington, et al., $600, June 1.
• Kevin Rowe, et al., $535, June 1.
• Randy Coons, et al., $650, June 1.
• Troy Sims, $1,448.61, June 1.
R&H Rentals vs. Kim Mosley, $2.375, June 1.
Three Rivers Properties, LLC, et al. vs. Martina Williams, $1,023, May 23.
Honor Heights Towers vs. William Reece, et al., $570, May 23.
Initial appearances
DANIELS, Roxana Delilia. Second-degree burglary; obstructing officer; resisting an officer. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing May 20.
ENSMINGER, Reva. Child endangerment while driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to yield for emergency vehicle. Bond same. Sounding docket May 24.
FOSTER, Clarence Robert Christopher. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket May 24.
HENDERSON Jr., Norman Patrick. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; resisting an officer. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket May 24.
HUGHEY, Mark Leonard. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; battery/assault and battery on police officer (two counts). Held without bond. Sounding docket June 7.
NELSON, Baily Jene aka NELSON, Baily Jean. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; operate vehicle w/defective equipment or unsafe conditions; possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low point beer/money) by an inmate. Bond same. Sounding docket May 24.
OLIVE, Jonathan Spencer aka OLIVE, Johnathan Spencer. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket May 24.
WAIT, Kelly Rex. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. No bond. Preliminary hearing May 16.
Dismissals
GALLARDO, Joseph Luis. Feloniously pointing firearm. No complaining witness.
JOHNSON, Michael Ray. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation (two counts); domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Lack of jurisdiction.
ROGERS, Buddy Kenny. Possession of contraband by an inmate. Best interest of justice.
Revocations
DANIELS, Roxana Delilia. Assault and battery on police officer; resisting an officer; public intoxicating. Bond $1,000. Hearing May 20.
PARKER, Robin L. Child abuse/neglect. Bond $2,500. Hearing May 18.
WAIT, Kelly Rex. Knowingly concealing stolen property. No bond. Hearing May 16.
Sentencing
LITTLEFIELD, David Michael. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Three years suspended. Fined $500.
