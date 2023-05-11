Muskogee County District Court 05.10.23

Initial appearances
LYONS, Kenyon Milaki. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; carrying a firearm while under the influence; possession of controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam). Bond $2,500. Disposition docket June 1.
Dismissals
CARTER Jr., Benrick Rickey aka CARTER, Bendrick. Child neglect. Best interest of justice.
SPEARS, Glenn Dale. Domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic abuse — assault and battery. No complaining witness.
Sentencings
BARNES, Jonathan Paul. Falsely personate another to create liability; obstructing an officer. One five-year and one one-year suspended sentences.
BUSHMAN, Robert Michael. Child abuse. 10 years suspended. Fined $500.
HORTON, Summer. Child endangerment — permitting abuse. Four years suspended.
JONES, David Eugene. Child abuse. 10 years suspended. Fined $250.
LOGAN, Joshua Perry. Endangering others while attempting to elude; resisting an officer; driving with license suspended; running a roadblock (three counts). Four five-year and one three-month consecutive suspended sentences.
DUI arrests
CLARK, Frederick. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
