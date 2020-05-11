Muskogee County District Court 05.11.20

Marriage license
Gary Lee Yoder, 29, Loogootee, Indiana, and Alvina F. Kornelsen, 32, of Checotah.
Civil suits
Latitia Barnett, et al. vs. Michael A. Warren, joint application for order approving settlement.
Firstar Bank vs. Charles Ledbetter, petition for judgment, $13,691.18.
Larry L. Sampson, et al. vs. Jay Dorsey Spaan Jr., et al., quiet title.
Small claims
Beulah Horn, et al. vs. Jose Amador, $5,000, July 10.
Initial appearances
BUTCHER, Brittany aka BUFORD, Brittany Nicole aka BUTCHER, Brittney Nicole. Feloniously pointing a firearm. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket May 22.
RAWLINGS, Dustin Ray. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond same. Sounding docket May 22.
DUI arrests
BURRIS, Carl David. Driving while impaired; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
CERVENY, Nicolas. Driving under the influence of alcohol; leaving scene of accident involving damage. Fort Gibson arrest.
CRAMER, Sarah. Driving while impaired. OHP arrest.
RIGGS, Tyler. Driving while impaired. City arrest.
TOOMER, Johnny. Driving while impaired; immediate notice of accident; resisting an officer; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
WARE, Tamie Kay. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; failure to carry security verification; transporting open container of beer. Fort Gibson arrest.
WELLINGTON, Adria. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
ZEIGLER, Dana Desalle. Driving under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of beer; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; speeding; unsafe lane usage. OHP arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.