Marriage licenses
Iven Edward Hale, 70, and Shelley Kay Allen, 55, both of Tulsa.
Raymundo Jesus Lopez-Diaz, 25, and Kayla Lynne Terrapin, 23, both of Muskogee.
Timoteo Vazquez Huerta, 56, and Bertha Arande Ugalde, 50, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
William H. Newlin vs. Ralph and Alexis Graves, $5,000, May 26.
Action Loan vs. William Gene McNack III, $840.29, June 4.
Hunter Marler vs. Billy Marler, replevin, May 24.
Master Finance vs.:
• Helen Martin, $588, June 11.
• Lamar Hughes, $370, June 11.
• William Proctor, $370, June 11.
• Ricky E. Harmon, $756, June 11.
• Dana M. King, $1,207, June 11.
Ardmore Finance vs.:
• Brandon Rochester, $987, June 11.
• Harley Sage, $1,370, June 11.
• Cadyn Rice, $1,207, June 11.
• Lamar Hughes, $347, June 11.
Initial appearances
BURFORD, Sean Allen. Prisoner placing body fluid on government employee; battery/assault and battery on police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; public intoxication. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing May 27.
DEDMON Jr., Rudolph aka DEDMON, Rudolph L. Child abuse. Bond same. Sounding docket May 25.
FAJARDO, Chance Heath Edward. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving with license suspended; failure to maintain insurance or security. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 25.
KELLEY, Joseph Wayne. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Sounding docket May 25.
SINCLAIR, Brent J. Possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket May 25.
SINCLAIR, Brittney Jean Nicole. Child abuse. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket May 25.
STEPHENS III, Dan Brent. Feloniously pointing firearm. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket May 25.
WORLEY, Dennis. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving with license suspended. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket May 25.
Revocation
BURFORD, Sean Allen. First-degree burglary; possession of stolen vehicle possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000. Hearing May 27.
