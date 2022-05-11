Marriage license
Antonio Jackson, 54, and Breanna Lynn Akins, 26, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Mid America Mortgage Inc. vs. Phillip Carter, et al., quiet title.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. vs. Christian L. Moody, et al., foreclosure.
In re: Chad Cox, lost titles.
In re: Douglas Roberts, lost titles.
In re: CS Trailers, LLC, lost title.
In re: Ambre N. Wilkerson, lost title.
In re: George R. Leist, lost title.
In re: The estate of Rhett Butler, lost titles.
In re: Robert Perry Sr., lost title.
In re: Raymond Woody, lost title.
In re: Clayton F. Myers, lost title.
In re: Tommy Thompson, lost title.
In re: Rick Steen, lost title.
In re: Danny G. Hale, lost title.
In re: David R. Peevy, lost title.
In re: Dale Dunegan, lost title.
In re: Cynthia Webb, et al., lost title.
Small claims
Red River Credit Corp. vs. Alva Hobbs, $1,720. 97, June 8.
Initial appearances
BROOKS, Skylar Ray. Falsely personate another to create liability. Held without bond. Sounding docket May 23.
SUDDERTH, Zachary William. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket June 3.
Dismissal
PATTERSON, Cory Wayne. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction or during probation; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrest
HAYS, Darrin Christopher. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving on left side of road; driving unsafe vehicle or in improper condition. County arrest.
