Muskogee County District Court 05.11.23

Initial appearances
ARCHER Jr., Carl Lee. Second-degree burglary; grand larceny; malicious injury to property — under $1,000. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing May 15.
BLEVINS, Jill. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket June 1.
MILLS, Randy Lee. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; felony discharging firearm into dwelling. Bond $40,000. Preliminary hearing May 19.
O'BRIEN, Patrick Deshawn. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond $15,000. Preliminary hearing May 19.
WALKER, Blayton Layne. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; felony discharging firearm into dwelling; conspiracy. Bond $40,000. Sounding docket May 19.
Revocations
ARCHER Jr., Carl Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond $2,000. Hearing May 15.
O'BRIEN, Patrick Deshawn. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; unauthorized use of vehicle; protective order violation. Bond $2,000. Hearing May 19.
Sentencings
BATES, Jennifer Gale. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance. One seven-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $200.
DUI arrests
GONZALES, Lydia. Operate (driving under the influence of actual physical control) a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants; failure to stop for red signal light. City arrest.
HERNANDEZ, Ruben Montoya. Driving while impaired by consumption of alcohol; speeding; transporting open container. City arrest.
