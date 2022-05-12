Marriage licenses
Stephen Andrew Bias, 31, of Fort Gibson, and Caitlyn Ramsey, 30, of Braggs.
Kelly L. Denson, 45, and Tammy Robbins, 42, both of Webbers Falls.
Civil suit
In re: Shawnna R. Coachman, lost title.
Small claims
Shinn Properties, LLC. vs. Jaden Shade, et al., forcible entry and detainer, June 3.
Initial appearances
BROOKS, Skylar Ray. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing May 23.
CAMPOS, Cortes. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket June 28.
HAYS, Darrin Christopher. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket June 21.
JONES, Clinton Wayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket June 21.
SALLIS, Keyonte Deshawn. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; falsely personate another to create liability; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of counterfeit notes or instruments. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing June 1.
SETTLE, Dale Emery. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond same. Sounding docket May 26.
SHAW, Thelma Louise. Unauthorized use of vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 26.
SLOAN, Rodney Doan. Knowingly concealing or receiving stolen property. Bond same. Sounding docket May 26.
Revocation
BROOKS, Skylar Ray. Possession of controlled substance; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; uttering forged instrument; possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $3,000. Hearing May 23.
Sentencings
WRIGHT, Nathan Joe. Possession of firearms during probation; possession of controlled dangerous substance, methamphetamine; knowingly concealing stolen property; possession of drug paraphernalia. One 10-year, two one-year and one six-month concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $500.
WILLIAMS, Teddy Domen aka WILLIAMS, Larry Wayne. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Two years in prison. Fined $500.
DUI arrest
OTTERLIFTER, Nysa Ann. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other substance. OHP arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.