Muskogee County District Court 05.12.23

Initial appearances
BRANSCUM, Daniel Brandon. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket May 26.
HERNANDEZ, Ruben Montoya. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket June 1.
PERRY, Nikita Nautica. Abandoning child under 10; public intoxication. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket May 26.
Dismissals
DOYLE Jr., Cornell Jerome. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse. Failure of prosecuting witness to comply.
TILLERY, Joshua Lee. Aggravated assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrests
AGUILAR, Amy. Aggravated driving under the influence; transporting open container — beer. City arrest.
JONES, Bryson Devon. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
MARSHALL, Kendra Shanice. Aggravated driving under the influence; transporting open container — beer; failure to carry security verification; expired license plate; impeding flow of traffic. City arrest.
PATEL, Darshan. Driving while impaired by consumption of alcohol; eluding police officer. Fort Gibson arrest.
STATON, Kevin Neal. Driving under the influence. County arrest.
WALMER, Dylan James. driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
Commented
