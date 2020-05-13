Muskogee County District Court 05.13.20

Small claims
Logan Livestock Assoc. vs. Oliver Thompson, $4,108, July 20.
Jerry Davidson vs. Saint Francis Muskogee Hospital, et al., $2,332, July 10.
Jimmy T. Hunt vs. Jenifer Verret, forcible entry and detainer, June 1.
Initial appearances
BURRIS, Carl David. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Disposition docket July 22.
CERVENY, Nicholas Joseph. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; leaving scene of accident involving damage. Bond same. Disposition docket July 22.
COX, Dallas Eugene. Second-degree burglary; grand larceny. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket May 26.
DAUGHERTY, Patricia aka LOONEY, Patricia Marie. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing May 19.
GARCIA-ROMERO, Adrian. First-degree rape (victim of unsound mind) or in the alternative, first-degree rape (by force or fear). Bond $50,000. Sounding docket May 26.
GRIGGS, Jerry Eugene aka Rooster. Assault with a dangerous weapon (two counts); possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Medical recognizance. Preliminary hearing May 14.
RIGGS, Tyler Payne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket July 22.
SILVEY, Robert Allen. Second-degree burglary; possession of burglary tools. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 27.
SMITH, Herbert John. Second-degree burglary; assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket May 26.
SPARROW, Everett Gene. Assault and/or battery on emergency medical technician. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing May 20.
TOOMER Jr., Johnny Damond. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; felony discharging firearm into dwelling; leaving scene of accident involving damage. Bond same. Sounding docket May 26.
WARE, Tamie K. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage; defective vehicle; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket July 22.
ZEIGLER, Dana DeSalle. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; speeding-posted zone; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; unsafe lane use. Bond same. Sounding docket May 26.
Dismissals
JAGGERS, Jennifer Rae aka WILLIS, Jennifer Rae aka JAGGERS-SZYMANSKI, Jennifer Rae. First-degree burglary; abduction of a person under 15 years. Dismissed May 4. Best interest of justice.
ROBERTSON, Leslie James. Feloniously pointing firearm; assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; intimidation of witness; larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Dismissed April 30. Complaining witness failed to appear.
Revocations
DAUGHERTY, Patricia aka LOONEY, Patricia Marie. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; obstructing officer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of contraband by an inmate. Bond $2,000. Hearing May 19.
GRIGGS, Jerry Eugene aka Rooster. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Held without bond. Hearing May 14.
SPARROW, Everett Gene. Battery/assault and battery on police officer. Bond $1,000. Hearing May 20.
Sentencings
BIRDO, Dario Leveal. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal. Sentenced May 8. Five years suspended. Fined $300.
HARRISON, Lee Thomas. Aggravated assault and battery. Sentenced May 6. Five years suspended. Fined $500.
