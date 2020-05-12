Muskogee County District Court 05.13.20

Civil suits

Saber Acceptance Co., LLC, vs. Bryttani K. Clifton, petition for judgement, $4,581.

Andrae Anthony Morris vs. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, et al., petition to expunge.

In re: Nissan of Muskogee, application for title.

Security Bank vs. Hill Glass and Door, LLC, et al., foreclosure.

Small claims

BC Properties OK, LLC, et al., vs.:

• Alexandria Guess, et al. $575, June 1.

• Meoshu Guess, et al., $1,225, June 1.

Initial appearances

GRIFFITH Jr., Russell G. First- or second-degree rape. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket May 26.

PADGETT, David Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Released on recognizance. Preliminary hearing May 14.

STARK, Bobby Daniel. Feloniously pointing firearm (two counts); possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication; bribing an officer; threaten to perform act of violence (three counts). Bond $25,000. Sounding docket May 19.

VILLEGAS, Michael David. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing May 13.

WELLINGTON, Adria Tara. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket July 22.

Acceleration

PADGETT, David Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Released on recognizance. Hearing May 14.

VILLEGAS, Michael David. Falsely personate another to create liability; driving with license suspended. Bond $1,000. Hearing May 13.

