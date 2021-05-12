Marriage license
Scott Eugene Cragg, 43, and Lindsay Anne Fishburn, 39, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
TD Bank USA vs. Ross P. Meyer, petition for judgment, $2,105.46.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs.:
• Terry Scott, petition for judgment, $1,637.60.
• Crystal Garner, petition for judgment, $4,142.64.
Small claims
Armstrong Bank vs.:
• Shelly Gwenn Smith, $3,565.01, June 9.
• Hayden O. Miller, $736.66, June 9.
• Jessica Renee Cummings, $812, June 9.
• Heather Lee Drywater, $796.04, June 9.
• Cheyenne Marie McKinney, $2,149.36, June 9.
Mid Continent Construction vs.
• LaShonda Whitfield, et al., $310, May 26.
• Michael Brixey, et al., $200, May 26.
Initial appearance
BENNETT, Gregory Michael aka BENNETT, Gregory Michael Joseph. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond same. Sounding docket May 26.
Dismissal
BUCHANAN, Dalton Kade. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Lack of jurisdiction.
