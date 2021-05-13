Initial appearances
BUSH Jr., Chauncy Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket June 1.
CLARK, Truman. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket June 1.
PARKS, Taylor Janette. Child endangerment by driving under the influence. Bond same. Sounding docket May 27.
SMITH, Jeffrey Lane aka SMITH, Wayne aka Butter Bean. Intimidation of witness; petit larceny. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing May 27.
Revocation
DEVER, Kevin William. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; driving with license suspended. Bond $5,000. Hearing May 21.
Dismissal
PIPPIN, Ryan Keith. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault and batter; threaten to perform act of violence. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrest
PALMER, Adam Ryan. Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; leaving scene of accident involving injury. City arrest.
