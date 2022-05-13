Marriage licenses
Anthony Scott Gatwood, 53, and Kay-Lynn Larivlere, 40, both of Muskogee.
Jalynn Rashad Allen, 22, and Brittany Dawn Carver, 30, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Abel Yarrozu vs. Aruna Yarrozu, incompatibility.
Protective order
Jasmine Billy vs. Latara Shannon Nolen, June 2.
Initial appearance
LANE, Eloise Lanae. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 27.
Dismissals
HAMMOCK, Karissa Ray aka HANCOCK, Karissa. First-degree burglary; assault and battery. Failure of complaining witness to appear.
HAMMOCK, Karissa Ray. First-degree burglary. Request of complaining witness.
PARKER, Howard Lewis aka JACKSON, Eugene Earl. Fugitive from justice. Best interest of justice.
Sentencings
HERNANDEZ, Autumn Jayde. Battery/assault and battery on police officer; assault and battery on police officer. Two consecutive 10-year suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
KAISER, Jeysson Lynndon aka KAISER, Jeysoon Lynndon aka KAISER, Jeysson L. aka KEISER, Jaysson Lynndon aka KAISER, Jeysson aka KAISER, Jeysson Lyndon. Aggravated assault and battery. Three years suspended. Fined $500.
REED, Terrence Duane. Larceny from building; unauthorized use of credit/debit card; possession of stolen vehicle; larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; petit larceny. Two 20-year, one 10-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,500.
