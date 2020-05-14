Muskogee County District Court 05.14.20

Initial appearances
CRAMER, Sarah. Driving under the influence by a person under 21; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit; unsafe lane use. Bond same. Disposition docket July 22.
FRAYNE, Lloyd. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 28.
KING, Brittany Neshane. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; speeding-posted zone. Bond same. Disposition docket July 22.
DUI arrest
SMITH, William James Jr. Driving under the influence of alcohol; endangering others while eluding police officer; assault and battery on police officer; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; unsafe lane use; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia, driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. City arrest.
