Marriage licenses
Kyle Allen Bodine, 24, of Prague, and Shelby Noelle McGlothlin, 22, of Muskogee.
Triston Aaron Royse, 22, and Alexandrya McKayla Goad, 21, both of Muskogee.
Johnny Rogers Johnson, 47, and Hayley Lynn Carter, 48, both of Checotah.
Joshua James Anderson, 32, and Jessica Ashley Bouler, 29, both of Muskogee.
Richard Henry Harris III, 20, of Broken Arrow, and Jasmine Nicole Zaring, 23, of Tahlequah.
Colby Don Woods, 43, and Michelle Lynn Palmer, 38, both of Muskogee.
Randell Keith Sessions, 31, and Erica Sha Marshall, 30, both of Tulsa.
David Eugene Jones, 22, and Summer Ryan Shawnae Horton, 19, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Jeremiah Head, 403, June 18.
• Teresa Nunnally, $282.50, June 18.
• Ashley Eller, $03, June 18.
Renee Fredrick vs. Denise Bales, et al., $850, June 2.
Initial appearances
HAMM, Marvin William. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 28.
HENSON, Cheyanna Rae. Possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket May 28.
PALMER, Adam Ryan. Leaving scene of accident involving injury; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket May 28.
ROGERS Jr., Jessie James. Cruelty to animals; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 28.
SKAGGS, Laronda aka SKAGGS, Laronda Gay. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving with license suspended; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; operate vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket May 28.
Acceleration
WARD, Jesse Bernard. Possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $5,000. Hearing May 21.
Revocations
BURNS, Shannon Marie. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Released on own recognizance.
SCRIVENER, Clay Lee. First-degree rape (under 14); sodomy (two counts); lewd molestation. Held without bond. Hearing May 24.
Sentencing
SALAS, Isiah B. Second-degree burglary; resisting an officer; contributing to the delinquency of minors. Sentenced May 13. One six-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,500.
Dismissal
SMITH, Brandon Douglas. Possession of stolen vehicle; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Per plea agreement in CF-2019-276.
Commented
