Muskogee County District Court 05.15.20

Marriage licenses
Thurman Sylvester Adams, 55, and Felicia Deonna Smith, 43, both of Muskogee.
Melissa Dawn McNeil, 24, and Kari Christene Easky, 35, both of Muskogee.
Willie James Logan, 50, and Ronda Nicole Harris, 38, both of Muskogee.
James Robert Hill Jr., 20, Oktaha, and Bayli Jo Baker, 21, Wagoner.
Kolton Hunter Lynn, 22, and Mallorie Beth Larimore, 22, both of Tahlequah.
Richard Matthew Crutcher, 45, and Patricia Kay Johnson, 40, both of Muskogee.
Initial appearances
BRISON, Darvin Eugene aka COOPER, Michael aka FULLBRIGHT, Darvin Eugene aka BRINSON, Darvin, et al. Failure to register as a sex offender. Bond $20,000. Preliminary hearing May 22.
MARTIN, Dorion Laroy. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing May 19.
SHIELDS, Tori Brooke. Intimidation of witness; protective order violation. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing July 22.
SMITH Jr., William James. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; assault with a dangerous weapon; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; reckless driving; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $35,000. Preliminary hearing May 21.
Revocations
BRISON, Darvin Eugene aka COOPER, Michael aka FULLBRIGHT, Darvin Eugene aka BRINSON, Darvin, et al. Attempted first-degree burglary; robbery by force or fear. Bond $1,500. Hearing May 22.
MARTIN, Dorion Laroy. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance without a prescription; possess firearm during commission of a felony. Held without bond. Hearing May 19.
SMITH Jr., William James. Second-degree forgery; uttering forged instrument; endeavoring to manufacture controlled dangerous substance/possess material with intent to manufacture; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to pay taxes due to state. Bond $3,000. Hearing May 21.
DUI arrests
DORSEL, Ryan D. Driving under the influence; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; driving under suspension; contempt of court. City arrest.
NEWBERRY Jr., Corey Wayne (Doc). Driving while impaired. City arrest.
