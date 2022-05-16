Marriage licenses
Seth Lane Martin, 22, of Fort Gibson, and Cailey Jane Cunningham, 23, of Tahlequah.
Matthew Lee Allen, 44, and Laura Jean Thompson, 47, both of Tahlequah.
Austin Lee Blair, 24, and Ciera Dawn Royse, 25, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Eric Dewayne Coley vs. State of Oklahoma, ex. rel., et al., petition to modify driver's license.
In re: Trey Quaranta, lost title.
Small claims
Park Lane Apartments, et al. vs. Alicia Borges, et al., $555, May 30.
Revocation
HENSON, David Allen. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Bond same. Hearing May 26.
DUI arrests
CLOUD, David Eugene. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; failure to pay taxes due to state. OHP arrest
CRAFT, A'Janee Azkai. Drive under the influence of alcohol. Muskogee police arrest.
HENSON Jr., David Allen. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. County arrest.
JULIAN, Birsavith Munoz. Aggravated driving under the influence. Muskogee police arrest.
RIVAS-MAYORGA, Carlos. Entering building or structure without intent to commit a crime; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; public intoxication. Muskogee police arrest.
SMITH, Lillian Alice. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; drive under the influence of alcohol. Fort Gibson police arrest.
