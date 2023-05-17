Muskogee County District Court 05.16.23

Initial appearances
AGUILAR, Amy Ayianna aka AGUILAR-ROMERO, Amy Ayianna. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket June 8.
FIELDS, Isaac Jace. Intimidation of witness. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket May 30.
FIELDS, Isaac Jace. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; obstructing an officer. Bond $3,000. Disposition docket May 30.
GONZALES, Lydia Renae. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; failure to stop at red light. Bond same. Disposition docket June 8.
MARSHALL, Kendra Shanice. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating beverage; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal. Bond same. Disposition docket June 8.
PATEL, Darshan Gopal. Driving while impaired; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; speeding — posted zone. Bond same. Sounding docket May 30.
WALKER, Skyla Renee. Third-degree arson; resisting an officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance (heroin). Bond $2,000. Sounding docket May 30.
Dismissals
HOWARD, Kyle Joseph. Driving under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
KILPATRICK, Ce'Alm Juan. Driving under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
McCARTER, Billy Joe. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Unable to locate victim.
