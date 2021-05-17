Marriage license
Joshua J. Kingery, 30, and Daphne Dawn Spencer, 44, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba South Point Apartments vs. Benjamin C. Mills, forcible entry and detainer, June 2.
Initial appearances
BUCKMASTER, Wendell. False declaration of ownership in pawn. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 1.
CLARK, William J. Embezzlement of rented property (three counts). No bond. Sounding docket May 18.
HAMM, Marvin William. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 28.
MAHEE, Anthony Lee. Kidnapping; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 1.
MATHENY, Taija. Child neglect. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket June 1.
Revocation
NORTH, Charles. First-degree manslaughter; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; failure to pay taxes due to state. Bond same. Hearing May 21.
Sentencing
ALDERSON, Tiffani Danyea. Second-degree burglary (two counts); malicious injury to property; falsely personate another to create liability; possession of credit card belonging to another; receiving, holding or concealing lost or mislaid card. Sentenced May 10. Three six-year and three one-year concurrent sentences in prison.
Dismissal
HENSON, Rocky. Second-degree burglary; contributing to delinquency of minor. Best interest of justice.
DUI arrests
CRIST, Joseph Michael. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. County arrest.
HITCHYE, Glenn. Drive under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
MEFFORD, Jamison David. Drive under the influence of alcohol arrest. Haskell arrest.
THOMPSON, John Jamel Morrell. Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of paraphernalia; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; eluding police officer; resisting executive officer. City arrest.
YOUNGER, Floyd. Drive under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.
