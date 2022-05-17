Protective orders
Sally Louise Mayo vs. Doyal Gene Spencer Jr., June 2.
Herxhivane Graham vs. Michael Dean Graham, June 2.
Stephanie Lynn Blevins vs. Cody T. Anderson, June 8.
Cynthia Diane Seim vs. Timothy David Smith, June 9.
Civil suits
Genesis Recovery Services Inc. vs.:
• Amanda Zollars, petition for judgment, $1,524.81.
• Robert Kinion, petition for judgment, $1,795.95.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. LaDonna Roberson, et al., petition for judgment, $5,114.66.
Chickasaw Community Bank vs. Krysta Aich, et al., foreclosure.
Discover Bank vs.:
• Bruce L. Sundal, petition for judgment, $11,586.43.
• Tammy Griggs, petition for judgment, $22,176.22.
Ally Bank vs. Billy J. McCarter, et al., replevin.
In re: Hunter Wayne Fortney, et al., petition for change of name and correction of birth certificate.
Christopher Peters vs. Custodian of Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation records, et al., petition for expungement.
John Wesley Williams III vs. State of Oklahoma, petition for expungement.
Small claims
Fort Gibson Housing Authority vs. Deidra Allen, et al., $565, June 1.
Cathleen Doyle vs. Meagan Ferah dba Poppy's Garden, $1,125, June 1.
Initial appearances
ANDERSON, Laquinta Brashunda. Larceny of lost property. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 31.
ROSS, Austin Clay. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; malicious injury to property - under $1,000. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket June 3.
Dismissal
SLOVER, Beau Steven. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; second-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrest
MORGAN, Michael Joe. Drive under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
