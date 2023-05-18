Initial appearances
HALL, Kevin Wayne. Feloniously pointing firearm. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket May 23.
DEGRAFFENREED, Bobby Jay Allen. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket May 31.
WALKER, Robert (BOBBY) Kenneth. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket May 31.
WYATT, Tommy Wayne. First-degree rape; sexual battery; feloniously pointing firearm; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; obstructing officer. Held without bond. Sounding docket May 31.
Dismissal
JOHNSON, Antwjuan Marcellus. Aggravated assault and battery. Failure of prosecuting witness to participate.
Revocation
SMITH, Jeremy Aaron. Assault and battery on police officer; resisting an officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; unlawful possession of drug paraphernaliaBond $4,000. Hearing May 26.
Sentencings
MUCK, Dustin Blake. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; unauthorized use of credit card. Two 10-year and one one-year concurrent suspended sentences upon completion of drug court program. Fined $2,000.
