Muskogee County District Court 05.18.20

DUI arrests
CASTRO, Jessica Amanda. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Fort Gibson arrest.
DANIEL, Chase Owen. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
HICKS, Gemi. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; possession of paraphernalia; petit larceny; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
SPENCER, Toby. Driving under the influence. OHP arrest.
WALKER, Otis Dakota. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; Possession of controlled dangerous substance; resisting executive officer; reckless driving; transporting open container — beer; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. City arrest.
WARRICK, Robert. Driving under the influence of alcohol; no seat belt. OHP arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.