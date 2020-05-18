Muskogee County District Court 05.18.20

Wooden gavel

 Nastco

DUI arrests

CASTRO, Jessica Amanda. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Fort Gibson arrest.

DANIEL, Chase Owen. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.

HICKS, Gemi. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; possession of paraphernalia; petit larceny; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.

SPENCER, Toby. Driving under the influence. OHP arrest.

WALKER, Otis Dakota. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance; Possession of controlled dangerous substance; resisting executive officer; reckless driving; transporting open container — beer; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. City arrest.

WARRICK, Robert. Driving under the influence of alcohol; no seat belt. OHP arrest.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0