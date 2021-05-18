Marriage licenses
Christopher Joseph Miller, 36, and Megan Elizabeth Henshaw, 37, both of Okay.
Tyler Scott Jarman, 21, of Coweta, and Amanda Nicole Stephens, 21, of Haskell.
London Nicholas Holman, 31, and Kasey Renee Chica, 32, both of Porter.
Initial appearances
BRUNER, Alexus Mae. Falsely personate another to create liability. Bond same. Sounding docket June 8.
CRAVEN, Trevor Coleton. Escape from arrest or detention; obstructing officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 15.
HITCHYE Jr., Glenn Marcus. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket June 15.
PICKUP, Kayla Donn. False declaration of ownership in pawn. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 15.
SMITH Jr., Corinzo Ben aka SMITH, Ben Corinzo aka SMITH, Bennie aka SMITH, Eddie Dean aka McSHANN, Corinzo aka ALLEN, Clifford Don aka Boocy. Leaving scene of accident involving injury; driving with license suspended. Released on own recognizance. Sounding docket June 15.
THOMPSON, John Jamil Morrell aka THOMPSON, John Jamel Morrell. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license suspended; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage; failure to yield for emergency vehicle; Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing May 24.
Revocation
THOMPSON, John Jamil Morrell aka THOMPSON, John Jamel Morrell.Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; elude a police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $2,500. Hearing May 24.
Dismissals
BUCHANAN, Dalton Kade. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Lack of jurisdiction.
CALHOUN, Marti Danelle. Obtain (or attempt) controlled substances by forgery/fraud (two counts). Complaining witness unavailable.
CROWDER, Jeremy. Third-degree burglary; second-degree burglary (four counts); knowingly concealing stolen property. Lack of jurisdiction.
DILLARD, Dalton. Robbery with a weapon; possess imitation of firearm during commission of a felony; possession of controlled dangerous substance; attempted first-degree robbery. Lack of jurisdiction.
McALVAIN, Aron Lee. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
POWELL, Robert Curtis. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Complaining witness failed to appear.
SANGSTER Jr., Andre. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - assault and battery in presence of minor child. Request of complaining witness.
WHALEY, Gregory. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. No complaining witness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.