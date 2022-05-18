Marriage licenses
Chandler Allen Ladd, 22, of Muskogee, and Zoey Ann Whiteley, 20, of Braggs.
Justin Chad Duke, 35, and Stacey Gail Richerson, 31, both of Oktaha.
Small claims
Crow Mullin vs. Virginia Casteel, $500, June 3.
Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs. Dalil Hitchye, $722.93, June 13.
Jason Cope, et al. vs. Tara Ottenbacher, et al., $7,350, June 8.
Civil suits
Sonia Parra, et al. vs. Bernardino Olmos Gomez, et al., Bernardino Olmos Gomez, petition for temporary injunction and petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
State of Oklahoma, ex. rel., et al. vs. $22,612 cash (Antonial Lynell Barker), seizure and forfeiture.
In re:
• Caitq Kemp, et al., lost title.
• Michael E. Wilkinson, lost title.
• Curtis Merriman, lost title.
• Jesse Love, lost title.
• Marty Wilson, lost title.
• Coy Bacon, lost title.
• Timothy E. Raper, lost title.
• Christopher Beets, lost title.
• Fred Johnson, lost title.
• Estate of Rhett Butler, lost titles.
• James Ralph, lost title.
• Timothy M. Lincoln, lost title.
• Deseria Sutton, lost title.
• Brandy Bruner, lost title.
Initial appearances
ALEXANDER, Larry Joseph. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 2.
ALLENBAUGH, Rahston aka ALLENBAUG, Rahston aka BAILEY, Rahston aka Ratin aka Trip. Aggravated assault and battery; gang-related offense. Held without bond. Sounding docket June 2.
FOSTER, Anthony Lang. Feloniously pointing firearm. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 2.
HILL, Dillon David aka D-Money. Aggravated assault and battery; gang-related offense. Held without bond. Sounding docket June 2.
SPENCER Jr., Doyal Gene. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; aggravated assault and battery; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket June 2.
MACKEY-THOMAS, Jessica. Trafficking in illegal drugs; aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $75,000. Sounding docket June 2.
WHITE, Keondray Marquez. Feloniously pointing a firearm. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket June 2.
WOOTEN, Matthew Curtis. Trafficking in illegal drugs; aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket June 2.
Sentencings
SILVEY, Robert Allen. Third-degree burglary (two counts); false declaration of ownership in pawn; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property (two counts). Sentenced May 17. Three 10-year, one four-year and one 6-month concurrent sentences stayed upon successful completion of Muskogee County Drug Court program.
WILKINS, Sean Lee. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; obstructing officer; malicious injury to property. One 10-year and three concurrent one-year suspended sentences.
DUI arrest
WILSON, Garrett. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia. Webbers Falls PD arrest.
