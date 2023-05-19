Initial appearances
JOHNSON, Jordan. First-degree burglary; sexual battery. Bond $40,000. Sounding docket May 31.
JONES, Bryson Devon. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket June 15.
Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 12:44 pm
