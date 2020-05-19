Muskogee County District Court 05.19.20

Marriage licenses
Rafael Loyola Jr., 22, and Aarika Brooke Watson, 22, both of Muskogee.
Lonny Owen Brashier, 53, and Chelsea Leann Field, 25, both of Porum.
Dustin Gene Siedilk Sr., 25, Braggs, and Whitney Nicole Lytal, 22, Muskogee.
Scott Anthony Cook, 62, and Debra Ann Harris, 59, both of Porter.
Small claims
Jack R. Stanley vs. John Ashwood, et al., forcible entry and detainer, June 1.
Hayes Law Office vs. Justin Henson, $836, July 20.
Meadowbrook Apts. vs. Patrick Jenkins, et al., forcible entry and detainer, June 15.
Atlas Property Management vs.:
• Lauran Abrahamson, et al., forcible entry and detainer, June 15.
• Kiarra Griner, forcible entry and detainer, June 15.
• Danny Brinsfield, forcible entry and detainer, June 15.
• Myron Green, forcible entry and detainer, June 15.
• Winifred Carrol, forcible entry and detainer, June 15.
Three Rivers Properties, LLC, vs.:
• Anthony Hadley, et al., $480, June 1.
• Jermaine Jordan, $1,336, June 17.
• Marvin McChurin, $875, June 17.
• Shanna Fredrick, $878, June 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.