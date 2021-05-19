Marriage licenses
Benjamin Mitchell Waters, 22, and Kiana Lee Namvansy, 21, both of Broken Arrow.
Shaina Ryane Martin, 23, of Fort Gibson, and Ashley Marie Moore, 22, of Muskogee.
Noble Landon Overton, 19, and Savanna Renea Wardlow, 18, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Action Loan vs.:
• Joshua Kane Robinson, $287, July 7.
• Amanda Marie Robinson, $479, July 7.
• Jonathan C. Buchanan, $354, July 7.
Initial appearance
FORD, Jeremiah Clay. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing May 26.
Accelerations
COOK, Tori Lee. Child endangerment by driving under the influence (two counts); driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. speeding - posted zone. Released on own recognizance pending restitution amount paid. Hearing May 26.
FORD, Jeremiah Clay. Attempted first-degree burglary; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $1,500. Hearing May 26.
DUI arrests
FROST, Jerry Dwayne. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked (three counts); possession of controlled substance; failure to carry security verification; failure to pay taxes due to state. City arrest.
SPENCER, Christopher Shane. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.