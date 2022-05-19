Gavel
Marriage licenses

Austin Kruz Lynch, 27, and Rylie Nicole Roach, 23, both of Muskogee.

Brady Cheyenne Pearce, 25, of Checotah, and McKenna Page Kirkpatrick, 23, of Jenks.

Douglas Allen Haws, 19, and Rebecca Katherine Collins, 18, both of Fort Gibson.

Jerome Glenn Rauch, 48, and Trishia Tonyia Wilson, 47, both of McAlester.

Protective orders

Jane L. Jordan vs. Jack C. Jordan, June 2.

Haylie Dawn Taylor vs. Robert Jackson Jones, June 14.

Shayleigh Nicole Ewers vs. Robert Jackson Jones, June 14.

Raymond and Brenda Hull, et al. vs. Vincente Luis Diaz, June 15.

Karli Nikole Hull vs. Vincente Luis Diaz, June 15.

Anthony James Tackett, et al. vs. Kristin Lee Santine, May 23.

Civil suits

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. vs. Ronald E. Butler, et al., foreclosure.

Dyon Elaine Johnson vs. State of Oklahoma, ex. rel., et al., petition to modify driver's license.

In re: Chantae Alexander Gilbert, lost title.

Initial appearances

CLOUD, David Eugene. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket June 21.

CRAFT, A'Janee Azkai. Actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket June 21.

FROST, Daniel Edward. Feloniously pointing a deadly weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket June 2.

FRYHOVER, Terry Wayne. Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond same. Sounding docket June 2.

GRAHAM, Michael Dean. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond same. Sounding docket June 6.

MORGAN, Michael Joe. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket June 21.

Revocation

CUMMISKY, Cody Don. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; bringing contraband into penal institution. Bond $5,000. Hearing June 3.

DUI arrest

BURRIS, Larry Curtis. Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; possession of marijuana. OHP arrest.

