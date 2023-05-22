Initial appearance

ZIMMERMAN, Jeromy aka ZIMMERMAN,l Jeromey aka ZIMMERMAN, Jeremey. Battery on police officer; resisting an officer; trespassing after being forbidden. Bond same. Sounding docket June 1.

DUI arrests

CLAYTON, Enos. Aggravated driving under the influence; personal injury accident while driving under the influence — first offense. City arrest.

COTTON, Corey Jermaine. Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants; possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; failure to carry security verification form in vehicle. City arrest.

HENDERSON, Amanda Kay. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of paraphernalia; possession of paraphernalia; resisting arrest. City arrest.

