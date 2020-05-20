Muskogee County District Court 05.20.20

Marriage licenses

Justin Eric Brown, 26, and Sierra RaeLynn Floyd, 22, both of Muskogee.

Branson Jonathan Schroeder, 25, of Evansville, Indiana, and Emily Kristine Ritchie, 27, of Muskogee.

Jason Wade Cleary, 49, and Amber Susan Oldham, 38, both of Porum.

Adrian Jesus Silvano-Arias, 20, and Tiara Kaylee Tavera, 31, both of Warner.

Divorce decree

Ashley Nichole Varnell vs. Gary Neal Varnell Jr., incompatibility.

Small claims

Don Howard vs. Jerome Fox, et al., $2,300, July 1.

Civil suits

Avenues Recovery Center of Oklahoma, LLC vs. Daphne Billings, petition for judgment, $141,845.

In re: Rachel Moehan, application for title.

In re: Logan Morris, application for title.

In re: James Plunkett, application for title.

Matthew E. Cortez vs. State of Oklahoma, et al., modification of drivers license.

Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Justin L. Anderson, replevin.

Revocation

BOYD, Shane Clive. Child sexual abuse; lewd molestation; lewd or indecent acts to child under 16; incest. Bond $5,000. Hearing May 27.

