Muskogee County District Court 05.20.20

Marriage licenses
Justin Eric Brown, 26, and Sierra RaeLynn Floyd, 22, both of Muskogee.
Branson Jonathan Schroeder, 25, of Evansville, Indiana, and Emily Kristine Ritchie, 27, of Muskogee.
Jason Wade Cleary, 49, and Amber Susan Oldham, 38, both of Porum.
Adrian Jesus Silvano-Arias, 20, and Tiara Kaylee Tavera, 31, both of Warner.
Divorce decree
Ashley Nichole Varnell vs. Gary Neal Varnell Jr., incompatibility.
Small claims
Don Howard vs. Jerome Fox, et al., $2,300, July 1.
Civil suits
Avenues Recovery Center of Oklahoma, LLC vs. Daphne Billings, petition for judgment, $141,845.
In re: Rachel Moehan, application for title.
In re: Logan Morris, application for title.
In re: James Plunkett, application for title.
Matthew E. Cortez vs. State of Oklahoma, et al., modification of drivers license.
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Justin L. Anderson, replevin.
Revocation
BOYD, Shane Clive. Child sexual abuse; lewd molestation; lewd or indecent acts to child under 16; incest. Bond $5,000. Hearing May 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.