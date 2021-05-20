Gavel

Marriage licenses

Alex Jordan Rowan, 29, and Megan Brooke Gillin, 30, both of Muskogee.

James Robert Points, 35, and Kate Elizabeth Wilson, 33, both of Porter.

Colten James McMellon, 20, and Brenna Makenzie Stinnett, 21, both of Porum.

Small claims

Honor Heights Towers vs.:

• Richard Roberts, forcible entry and detainer, June 2.

• Desony Vail, $1,083, June 2.

• Beau Bevington, $480, June 2.

• Derrick Cunningham, $463, June 2.

• Alexander Johnson, $174, June 2.

Industrial Maintenance Solutions vs. Sofidel America, $1,657, July 7.

