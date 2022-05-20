Marriage licenses
Caleb Ashton Mabry, 26, and Destani Ray Wilburn, 26, both of Muskogee.
Donald Gene McDaniel, 84, of Vian, and Eliene Belle Graves, 73, of Statesville, North Carolina.
Billy Leon Davison, 69, and Catherine May Davison, 66, both of Muskogee.
Brian David Hardesty, 29, and Veronica Renee Olguin, 27, both of Muskogee.
Patrick David McPherson, 56, of Muskogee, and April Ann Coates, 37, of Tulsa.
Protective orders
Michael D. Graham vs. Nerxhivane Graham, June 2.
Patricia Ann House vs.:
• Tina M. Ward, June 15.
• Joel Don Brillhart, June 15.
Small claims
3 Forks Properties, LLC vs. John Shipp, et al., $550, June 3.
Total Management, LLC vs. Desmond Jackson, $1,200, June 3.
Sentencing
BROWN, Jr., Darrick Wayne aka BROWN, Derick Wayne. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; driving with licensed canceled/suspended/revoked; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; malicious injury to property. Sentenced May 19. Two five-year, one four-year, two two-year and two one-year concurrent sentences in prison; and one one-year consecutive sentence in prison. Fined $3,200.
Dismissal
DRISKELL, Wayland Lee aka DRISKELL, Waylon "Cuff." First-degree rape (victim intoxicated by narcotic or anesthetic); unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Best interest of justice.
DUI arrests
McBRIDE, Christopher Allen. Drive under the influence of alcohol. Muskogee police arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.