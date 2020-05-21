Muskogee County District Court 05.21.20

Marriage licenses

Michelle Jean Gauna, 38, and Tina Marie Thomas, 49, both of Muskogee.

Jordan Luke Ennis, 23, of Moravia, New York, and Carolyn Michele Barnes, 23, of Chattanooga.

Small claims

Christopher Davis dba Hammer Down Truck Repair vs.: 

• Andre Jones, et al., $7,843.04, July 1.

• Robert Hooten, et al., $1,677.83, July 1.

Nathanial R. Sourjohn vs. Heather N. Berry, forcible entry and detainer, June 17.

Ben Terry vs. Julie Nimal, replevin, June 17.

Initial appearances

CASTRO, Jessica Amanda. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs: driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Sounding docket June 4.

CLARK, Gerrit Ray. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol Bond same. Disposition docket July 22.

HALL, Tianthony Kyser. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $3,500. Sounding docket June 4.

HICKS, Gemi Lorene. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Disposition docket July 22. 

JONES III, Carl aka JONES, Cool-Aid. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; acquire proceeds from drug activity. Bond $5,000 Preliminary hearing June 1.

REED, Christopher Lewis aka REED, Christopher Louis. Domestic abuse-assault and battery; protective order violation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 4.

SPENCER, Toby. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket July 22.

Acceleration

GRIMES, Keith Alan. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance without a prescription; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing May 28.

HICKS, Gemi Lorene. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing May 27.

Revocation

JONES III, Carl aka JONES, Cool-Aid. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; falsely personate another to create liability; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing June 1.

DUIs

SCOTT, Edward G. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to stop or yield at proper place. OHP arrest.

SPITTLE, Devin. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of paraphernalia. Webbers Falls PD arrest.

