Marriage licenses
Zachary Joseph Steehler, 49, and Kari Kay Anthony, 50, both of Muskogee.
Fermin Hernandez Galan, 51, of Tulsa, and Maria Josefa Betancourt, 57, of Muskogee.
Cayce James Ellard, 23, and Patricia Danielle Lemon, 23, both of Muskogee.
Initial appearances
MEFFORD, Jamison David. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Sounding docket June 3.
MOSS, James Daniel. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 3.
O'DONNELL, Charity Mae. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; running a roadblock; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 3.
SEAY, Brian Lee. Kidnapping; domestic abuse - assault and battery; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket June 3.
YOUNGER Jr., Floyd aka PIERCE, Nathanial aka PIERCE, Nathaniel. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket June 22.
Sentencing
REEVES, Hanna Nicole. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearms after conviction or during probation; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Sentenced May 14. Two concurrent one-year sentences in prison; and one 10-year and one concurrent five-year sentences with all but the first two years suspended. Fined $4,000.
Dismissals
BALDERAS, Michael aka GONZALES, Mike. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to yield for emergency vehicle; driving without a valid drivers license; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Lack of jurisdiction.
GARDNER, Jaycee Alaine. Child abuse. Lack of jurisdiction.
GONZALES, Jacob Lee. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Lack of jurisdiction.
JAMES, Christy Lynn. Child abuse. Lack of jurisdiction.
JOHNSON, James Weldon. Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
KINNIKIN, Joseph Wesley. Driving under the influence, fifth and subsequent offense; resisting an officer; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Lack of jurisdiction.
MELTON, Shawn Duane. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Lack of jurisdiction.
REYNOLDS, Charles Jason. Child sexual abuse (two counts); intimidation of witness. Lack of jurisdiction.
TIPTON, Stoney Joe. Indecent exposure. Lack of jurisdiction.
TONEY, Brennan Blake. Second-degree burglary; indecent exposure. Lack of jurisdiction.
