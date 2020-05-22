Marriage license
Gary Robert Garrison Jr., 36, and Jessica Ann Bruner, 31, both of Checotah.
Protective order
Daisha Alicia Miles vs. Christopher Jade Hobbs, June 16.
Civil suits
Hal Nelson Sutton, et al. vs. Wendy Sue Foster, petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Marvin Ray Scott Winton vs. State of Oklahoma, petition to expunge.
AmeriCredit Financial vs. Shawna R. Hudson, petition for judgment, $11,038.56.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. David Testerman, petition for judgment, $1,968.18.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Adam Chuculate, petition for judgment, $6,126.61.
In re: ILRB, LLC, application for transfer of sale of partial payment rights.
Small claims
Melba Polston vs. Gene Polston, et al., $714.96, July 1.
Initial appearances
BYRD, Jennifer. Second-degree burglary; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $4,000. Preliminary hearing May 27.
MARTIN, Cameron Lee. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possess firearm during commission of a felony; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket June 5.
DUI arrests
CLAYTON, Enos. Driving under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of beer; unsafe lane use. OHP arrest.
SCOTT, Edward G. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; failure to stop or yield at proper place. OHP arrest.
