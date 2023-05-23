Acceleration
ZIGLER, Alexus. Child neglect. Bond $4,000. Hearing June 2.
Dismissals
FREEMAN, Ronald Darren. Distribution/possession of controlled dangerous substance; acquire proceeds from drug activity; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Pending further investigation.
HARRIS, Vanessa Rose Shanea. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault and battery. Victims did not want to prosecute or testify.
MIDDLETON, Kenneth Owen. Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs. Lack of jurisdiction.
WALKER, Blayton Layne. Use of vehicle in discharge of weapon; felony discharge firearm into dwelling; conspiracy. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
BEARD Jr., Clinton Doris. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; aggravated assault and battery; domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse. Held without bond. Hearing May 25.
Sentencings
FORD, Heather. Possession with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance; eluding/attempting to elude police officer. One 10-year and two one-year stayed sentences pending successful completion of Muskogee County Drug Court program. Fined $250.
DUI arrests
CORDELL, Michael L. Driving under the influence. City arrest.
