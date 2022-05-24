Muskogee County District Court 05.23.22

Marriage license
Trey O'dell Wilder, 29, and Margaret Grace Schanz, 22, both of Tulsa.
Protective order
Tina Marie Lawson vs. Penny Lynn Lawson, June 16.
Civil suits
In re: Darlene Grace Drew, petition for name change.
Crown Asset Management LLC, et al. vs.:
• Shakira L. Barnes, petition for judgment, $1,417.60.
• Jennifer K. Weaver, petition for judgment, $1,599.48.
LVNV Funding LLC vs.:
• Joyce Harris, petition for judgment, $1,074.45.
U.S. Bank National Association vs. Brittany Diane Swink, petition for judgment, $8,863.35.
Synchrony Bank vs.:
• Mike West, petition for judgment, $3,920.37.
• Lizabeth A. Farmer, petition for judgment, $5,013.17.
• Willard Cummins, petition for judgment, $2,257.16.
Guild Mortgage Co. LLC., et al. vs. Cody R. Ketcher, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Bella Vista Village vs.:
• Rosana Postal, et al., forcible entry and detainer, June 6.
• Kelly White, et al., forcible entry and detainer, June 6.
• LeAnna Vann, et al, forcible entry and detainer, June 6.
Sun Loan vs. Ben Vancura, $1,180, June 8.
The Givens Group, et al., Eric J. Maxwell, $700, June 6.
Cedar Inn Rentals LLC, et al. vs. Lisa Watkins, $337, June 8.
Initial appearances
BENSON, Sarah Elizabeth. First-degree burglary. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket June 6.
DIAZ III, Vincente Luis. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond same. Sounding docket June 6.
HARPER, Kalynn Michelle. Embezzlement. Bond same. Sounding docket June 6.
Acceleration
SMITH, KC Fay. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; malicious injury to property — under $1,000. Bond $1,500. Hearing May 31.
Dismissals
GRAHAM, Michael Dean. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Lack of jurisdiction.
WEEDEN, Keith Alexander. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse; resisting an officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
CLARKE, Kenneth Wayne. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $5,000. Hearing May 31.
Sentencings
ALEXANDER, Jeffery Scott. Second-degree burglary. 15 years suspended. Fined $500.
JARNOT, Selena Cassidy. Felon in possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Four years in prison.
OWENS, Lewis Douglas aka OWENS, Douglas. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; unsafe lane use. Five years suspended. Fined $550.
DUI arrests
BERRY, Brantley Daniel. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
CARATACHEA, Angelica M. Driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding. Fort Gibson arrest.
FORD, Maurice L. Driving under the influence of any Schedule I chemical or controlled substance; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; transporting open container — beer; possession of marijuana. City arrest.
VIEIRA, Michael. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other controlled substance; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; possession of marijuana; driving without headlights. City arrest.
WALKER, Casey. Aggravated driving under the influence; no valid driver's license. Muscogee Nation Lighthorse arrest.
WILLIAMS, Brent Wesley. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Muscogee Nation Lighthorse arrest.
