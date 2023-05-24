Muskogee County District Court 05.23.23

Initial appearances
ALDEN, Conner Michael aka ALDEN, Connor. Lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16. Bond $75,000. Sounding docket June 12.
ALLRED, Amanda Kay aka HENDERSON, Amanda Kay. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket June 12.
CLAYTON III, Enos. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $45,000. Preliminary hearing May 31.
COLTON, Corey Jermaine. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Disposition docket June 1.
GLASS, Taexon Qyntell. Carrying firearm while under the influence. Bond $3,000. Preliminary hearing June 1.
JONES, James Bryce. Obtaining property by trick or deception — felony value. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket June 12.
McHOLLAND, Dylan Ray Chadwick. Domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $20,000. Preliminary hearing May 31.
WOODS, Carl Sean. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 12.
YOUNG, Bobby Joe. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; threaten to perform act of violence. Held without bond. Sounding docket June 2.
Acceleration
DEMOTT, Alan Charles. Threaten to perform act of violence; malicious injury to property — under $1,000. Held without bond. Hearing June 1.
Dismissals
COURTNEY, Tara Renae. Unauthorized use of a vehicle; obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check. Lack of jurisdiction.
McCURTAIN, Emma Juliyan. Malicious injury to property — over $1,000. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
YOUNG, Bobby Joe. Second-degree arson. Held without bond. Hearing June 2.
Sentencing
BECKHAM Jr., Jon Garrett aka BECKHAM, Jarrett. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer. 10 years suspended. Fined $500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.