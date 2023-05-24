Muskogee County District Court 05.23.23

court

 Nastco

Initial appearances

ALDEN, Conner Michael aka ALDEN, Connor. Lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16. Bond $75,000. Sounding docket June 12.

ALLRED, Amanda Kay aka HENDERSON, Amanda Kay. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket June 12.

CLAYTON III, Enos. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $45,000. Preliminary hearing May 31.

COLTON, Corey Jermaine. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Disposition docket June 1.

GLASS, Taexon Qyntell. Carrying firearm while under the influence. Bond $3,000. Preliminary hearing June 1.

JONES, James Bryce. Obtaining property by trick or deception — felony value. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket June 12.

McHOLLAND, Dylan Ray Chadwick. Domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $20,000. Preliminary hearing May 31.

WOODS, Carl Sean. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 12.

YOUNG, Bobby Joe. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; threaten to perform act of violence. Held without bond. Sounding docket June 2.

Acceleration

DEMOTT, Alan Charles. Threaten to perform act of violence; malicious injury to property — under $1,000. Held without bond. Hearing June 1.

Dismissals

COURTNEY, Tara Renae. Unauthorized use of a vehicle; obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check. Lack of jurisdiction.

McCURTAIN, Emma Juliyan. Malicious injury to property — over $1,000. Lack of jurisdiction.

Revocation

YOUNG, Bobby Joe. Second-degree arson. Held without bond. Hearing June 2.

Sentencing

BECKHAM Jr., Jon Garrett aka BECKHAM, Jarrett. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer. 10 years suspended. Fined $500.

