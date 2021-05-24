Muskogee County District Court 05.24.21

Marriage license
Sean Wyatt Earp, 22, and Michaela Mariah Capps, 23, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, vs.:
• Jonathan W. Mueller, petition for judgment, $3,140.
• Samara K. Herd, petition for judgment, $1,101.
Initial appearances
BECKMAN Jr., Jon Garrett. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing June 4.
RECTOR, Michael Louis. First-degree burglary (two counts); feloniously pointing firearm; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; domestic abuse - assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence. Held without bond. Sounding docket June 7.
THOMPSON, Gekieo Jareez. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket June 7.
WRIGHT, DeAngelo Tivonne. Battery/assault and battery on police officer (two counts); resisting an officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 7.
Revocation
BECKMAN Jr., Jon Garrett. Possession of controlled dangerous substance (three counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $2,000. Hearing June 5.
DUI arrests
CONE, DeJohnae Bre-Shae. Driving under the influence of alcohol; falsely personate another to create liability; resisting executive officer; failure to stop at stop sign; transporting open container - beer; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
DRISKELL, James Charles. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; endangering others while eluding police officer; carrying firearms while under the influence; possession of paraphernalia; distribution of controlled substance, possess with intent; use of firearm while committing a felony; carry or possess firearm by convicted felon. City arrest.
KELLEY, Shi Ann. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
WILSON, Justin A. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; carrying firearms while under the influence; transporting container - beer; impersonating police officer. City arrest.
