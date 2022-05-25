Muskogee County District Court 05.24.22

Marriage licenses
Billy Joe Pemberton, 39, of Muldrow and Kimberly Lynn Lengerich, 43, of Muskogee.
Gary Ray Foreman, 59, of Oktaha and Mary Gail Lee, 48, of Henryetta.
Divorce decree
Brennan Soap vs. Cobey Soap, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Sharon Gayle Phillips vs. Sean Wayne Wilkins, July 9.
Lisa Dedmon, et al. vs. Darcey Shuman, June 7.
Civil suits
Jay Brown vs. Golden Rule Industries of Muskogee Inc., et al., breach of contract.
State of Oklahoma, et al. vs. 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, notice of seizure and forfeiture to Terry Fryhover, et al.
Hala Wadea Makhoul vs. State of Oklahoma, petition for expungement.
Jonathan Kamal Khoury vs. State of Oklahoma, petition for expungement.
Small claims
Atlas Property Management dba Berwick Apartments vs. Sharanda L. Webster, et al., $574, June 3.
Firstar Bank vs.:
• Cameron Bradley, $1,087.29, July 22.
• Quinn Boulet, $563.01, July 22.
• Randall Hession, $1,195.74, July 22.
• Mickey Igert, $318.69, July 22.
• Jamie Hall, $1,018.12, July 22.
• Lakeesha Salis, $1,095.48, July 22.
• Matthew Smith, $1,181.83., July 22.
• Sumyr Moffitt, $713.53, July 22.
• My Guys Lawn and Landscaping, et al., $1,208, July 22.
• Mickie Martin, $1,189.16, July 22.
• Eugene Morgan, $414.03, July 22.
• Haley Perdue Nicholson, $807.23, July 22.
• Thomas Faulkner, $1,244.10, July 22.
• Michel Berryhill, $861.68, July 22.
Initial appearances
DAY, Jodeci Devante. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket June 7.
DOLLAR, Clifford Lee. Domestic abuse — pattern of prior physical abuse. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket June 7.
NOLEN, Jayme. Falsely personate another to create liability; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 7.
Dismissals
DURAN, Joseph Iven. Domestic abuse — pattern of prior physical abuse; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Lack of jurisdiction.
WALKER, Jerry Larrance. Second-degree burglary. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencing
MEEDER, Jesse Lee. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Seven-year and one-year concurrent sentences suspended. Fine $500.
DUI arrests
ROADRUCK, Douglas Ryan. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; failure to stop at red light. City arrest.
WILSON, Justin A. Driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding; transporting open container — beer. City arrest.
