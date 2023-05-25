Initial appearances
BLILE, James Edward. Third-degree burglary; public intoxication. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket June 14.
CLIMER, Mark Everett, Falsely personate another to create liability; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket June 14.
CORDELL, Michael L. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; speeding — posted zone. Bond $1,500. Preliminary hearing June 7.
DEGRAFFENREED, Bobby Jay Allen. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $2,000. Sounding docket May 31.
FULTZ, Melissa. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse — assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 14.
YOUNG, Bobby Joe Young. Intimidation of witness. Held without bond. Sounding docket June 2.
Acceleration
CORDELL, Michael L. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Own recognizance. Hearing June 7.
DUI arrests
CORDELL, Michael L. Driving while under the influence of alcohol. Other agency.
HOLLIS, Warren Dale. Operate a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants. City arrest.
WESTFALL, Alison. Operate a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants. City arrest.
