Small claims
Georgetown Park Condo Association, et al. vs. Mark Crawford, $7,868, July 7.
Initial appearances
DRISKELL, James Charles. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of firearm during commission of felony; acquire proceeds from drug activity; destroying evidence. Bond $100,000. Sounding docket June 8.
GARRETT, Dianne Marion. Attempted first-degree burglary. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket June 8.
GINN, Cody Allen. Second-degree burglary; malicious injury to property. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing June 4.
SMITH, Rachel Nichole. Second-degree burglary; malicious injury to property. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing June 8.
WILSON, Justin Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravated; impersonating police officer; carrying firearm while under the influence; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Preliminary hearing June 8.
Acceleration
WILSON, Justin Allen. Driving while impaired. Recognizance to attorney. Hearing June 8.
Dismissals
CLARK, William J. Embezzlement of rented property (three counts). Best interest of justice.
LANE, Ryan Anthony. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. All witnesses could not identify defendant.
McPEAK, Crystal. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. No complaining witness.
TALBERT, Westley Allen. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. No complaining witness.
Revocation
GINN, Cody Allen. Conjoint robbery. Bond $5,000. Hearing June 4.
Commented
