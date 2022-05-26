Muskogee County District Court 05.25.22

Marriage license
John Eric Conn, 43, and Staci Lyn Hicks, 53, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Pamela Shoemaker vs. Timothy Shoemaker, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Judy Nelson, et al. vs. Kayden Bellah, May 24.
Royce Tyson Timmons, et al. vs. Stephanie Green, June 16.
Civil suits
In re: the estate of Rhett Butler, lost titles.
In re: Alan Boulding Jr., lost title.
In re: Mark Walker, et al., lost title.
In re: Jacob M. Carroll, lost title.
In re: Lawanda Simpson, lost title.
In re: Charles Billingsley, lost title.
In re: Tiffany Maxwell, lost title.
In re: Garet Matlock, lost title.
In re: Jacob Woodard, lost title.
In re: Jerry Smith, lost title.
In re: Ricks Wrecker, lost title.
In re: Roger Absher, lost title.
In re: Victoria Gouldrup, lost title.
In re: William M. Hutchins Jr., lost title.
In re: Tyler Machnik, lost title.
In re: William Bartels Jr., lost title.
In re: Patty Dodd, lost title.
In re: Delbert Hardison, lost title.
In re: Cody Aldridge, lost title.
In re: Phillip Knops, lost title.
Synchrony Bank vs. Tulena Meyer, petition for judgment, $2,207.61.
Small claims
Good Realty LLC vs. Clarissa Bayless, $608, June 13.
Affordable Realty LLC vs. Allison Kate Maddocks, $550, June 13.
J.E. Lefler vs. Louis A. Goad III, $4,490, June 17.
Initial appearances
RYALS, Judy Gay. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket June 8.
WHEELER, Anthony Cortez. Third-degree arson. Bond $15,000. Preliminary hearing June 2.
WHITFIELD III, Theodore Roosevelt. Sexual abuse — child under 12. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing June 8.
Acceleration
WHITFIELD III, Theodore Roosevelt. Domestic abuse —assault and battery — second and subsequent. Bond $2,000. Hearing June 8.
Revocation
WHEELER, Anthony Cortez. Possession of stolen vehicle; Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing June 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.