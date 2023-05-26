Initial appearances
CHANDLER, Blake Allen. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault and battery. Bond same. Sounding docket June 1.
HAWKINS, Brian Jay. Possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication, Bond $10,000. June 1.
McMANUS, Trevor Dale. Domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket June 1.
Acceleration
FROST, Jerry Dwayne. Second-degree burglary. Bond $10,000. Hearing June 6.
Revocation
WILSON, Justin M. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500. Hearing June 6.
DUI arrests
ALEXANDER, Moses Alex. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; no valid driver's license. City arrest.
BOYD, Patrick Alan. Driving under the influence of alcohol. OHP arrest.
