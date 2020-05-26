Muskogee County District Court 05.26.20

Marriage licenses
Brett Wayne Visor, 34, and Jessica Lindsey Dehling, 26, both of Muskogee.
Bubba Gene Higgs, 35, and Chelsey Elizabeth Richey, 28, both of Oktaha.
Shawn Michael Daniels, 29, and Lacy Marie Taylor, 27, both of Coweta.
Trevor Lee Lambkins, 38, and Michelle Elizabeth Ashby, 34, both of Broken Arrow.
Protective orders
Kenneth Donald Garrison Sr. vs. Kenneth Donald Garrison Jr., June 15.
SueAnn Cundiff, et al. vs. Paul Michael Cundiff, June 16.
Paul David Cook vs. Traci D. Pruit, June 25.
Civil suits
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Layne Polzin, petition for judgment, $2,561.65.
Communication Federal Credit Union vs. Michael Knapper, replevin.
Enerbank USA vs. Olen R. Mowdy, et al., petition for judgment, $8,321.44.
Progressive Car Finance vs.:
• Bonnie Zea, petition for judgment, $4,720.35.
• Micah Foster, et al., petition for judgment, $6,209.50.
• Wendy Hicks, petition for judgment, $8,292.75.
Small claims
WB3 Rentals LLC vs. Christopher Nicholson, et al., $1,135, June 22.
Kenneth D. Garrison Sr. vs. Kenneth D. Garrison Jr., forcible entry and detainer.
Initial appearances
ALLEN, Bobby. Larceny of automobile. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket June 9.
EVANS, Ladamien Lord. Conspiracy; bringing contraband into penal institution; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond same. Preliminary hearing June 1.
HOBBS, Christopher Jade. Cruelty to animals; domestic abuse-assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond same. Sounding docket June 9.
Revocation
EVANS, Ladamien Lord. Possession of stolen vehicle; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $1,000. Hearing June 1.
DUI arrests
HAYS, Bryan Derrick. Driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding. City arrest.
JOHNSON, Lewis. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; unsafe lane use. OHP arrest.
SHARP, Jennifer Lee. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; transporting open container of liquor; possession of controlled substance. Fort Gibson PD arrest.
SIMPSON, Patrick Dale. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. City arrest.
